Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Bhavya Gandhi’s father passes away due to Covid-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bhavya Gandhi, as Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, lost his father Vinod Gandhi due to Covid-19 on Tuesday, May 12.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Bhavya Gandhi’s father passes away due to Covid-19

As per reports, the actor's father tested positive for COVID-19, a few weeks back. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. Vinod Gandhi was battling for his life for more than ten days and breathed his last on Tuesday.

On the work front, Bhavya Gandhi left the show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017. He played Jethalal’s son and recently has done few Gujurati movies like Papa Tamne Nahi Samjhay, Striker, Baap Kamaal Dikro Dhamaa. He also runs a podcast.

