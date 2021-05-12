Bhavya Gandhi, as Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, lost his father Vinod Gandhi due to Covid-19 on Tuesday, May 12.

As per reports, the actor's father tested positive for COVID-19, a few weeks back. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. Vinod Gandhi was battling for his life for more than ten days and breathed his last on Tuesday.

On the work front, Bhavya Gandhi left the show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017. He played Jethalal’s son and recently has done few Gujurati movies like Papa Tamne Nahi Samjhay, Striker, Baap Kamaal Dikro Dhamaa. He also runs a podcast.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.