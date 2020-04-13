Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 13.04.2020 | 4:50 PM IST

Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket’s schedule might get pushed amid coronavirus pandemic

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Taapsee Pannu, who was a sportsperson in both Soorma and Saand Ki Aankh, will play the role of an athlete in Rashmi Rocket. The film was set to roll on March 26 in Mumbai but due to lockdown in India, the production for the film has been postponed indefinitely until the situation becomes normal.

Speaking to a daily, the actress revealed that she didn’t have any break this year because of the films she was doing. But, now she is in the fourth week of self-quarantine. The actress was shooting for Haseen Dilruba in Haridwar when the production was halted on March 15. She had 10-day stint left in Delhi but they had to call it off. While her film is close to completion, her next project e seems dicey.

For Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee began training early in January for the role of the sprinter. While she has been training at home, the fitness training demands more than that which can’t be done at home beside the basic regime. The actress is worried about the fate of her next project which is being directed by Akarsh Khurana.

Taapsee revealed that they were to begin shooting by March-end. But, they can’t shoot now in Bhuj until September since the temperature rises to 50 degrees in summer. She said that she will have to restart the training for the film while shooting for another project.

Coming to Shabaash Mithu which is a biopic on cricketer Mithali Raj, the actress said that it will take time. Her plan was to complete shooting for Rashmi Rocket followed by Anurag Kashyap’s film. Amid shooting for Kashyap, she was supposed to begin training for Shabaash Mithu as she had already prepped for Rashmi Rocket too. Now, things are disrupted so she will have to see the situation.

