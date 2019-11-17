Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.11.2019 | 2:04 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

Taapsee Pannu to portray the role of Mithali Raj in Viacom 18’s next?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After giving back-to-back hits, Taapsee Pannu’s last release Saand Ki Aankh was highly appreciated by the audiences and the critics alike. The actress will also be seen playing the lead role in RSVP’s Rashmi Rocket, a fictional story about a woman hailing from Kutch, Gujarat, aspiring to become a sprinter. After signing badass projects one after the other, Taapsee Pannu might be hitting it out of the park with her next.

Taapsee Pannu to portray the role of Mithali Raj in Viacom 18’s next

If the reports are to be believed, Taapsee will be seen playing the role of Mithali Raj, the Indian Women’s Cricket team’s ex-captain in Viacom 18’s next project. Even though the director has not been locked for the same, if it all falls in place, the project will go on the floors by mid-2020 for an early 2021 release.

We’re sure hoping that this project falls in place because Taapsee Pannu will surely do justice to the role.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend’s comment on the actress’s photo refutes all beak-up rumours

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Rajpal Yadav gears up for the release of his…

Minister of State for Health and Family…

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara to…

"People equate my kind of cinema to good…

Anu Malik responds to allegations of sexual…

Deepika Padukone opens up about life post…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification