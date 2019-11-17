Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.11.2019 | 3:18 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

Dimple Kapadia denies rumours of being hospitalized, says she’s alive and kicking!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Yesterday, Twinkle Khanna was spotted leaving a hospital and it got the rumour mills churning. The veteran actress and Twinkle’s mother, Dimple Kapadia was assumed to be hospitalized and a news house got in touch with her to confirm the news.

Dimple Kapadia denies rumors of being hospitalized, says she’s alive and kicking!

 

The actress, however, denied any such rumours saying that she is alive and kicking. In fact, it’s Dimple’s mother that has been hospitalized and she refused to talk about it. She has however asked everyone to send in prayers and good wishes their way.

Well, we’re glad Dimple’s healthy and we wish her mother a speedy recovery! Dimple Kapadia will next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet along with John David Washington!

Also Read: Christopher Nolan’s Tenet gets a Amul Topical tribute, features Dimple Kapadia and John David Washington

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Rajpal Yadav gears up for the release of his…

Minister of State for Health and Family…

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara to…

"People equate my kind of cinema to good…

Anu Malik responds to allegations of sexual…

Deepika Padukone opens up about life post…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification