Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.09.2020 | 6:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Yuvraj S Singh claims that the drug culture is common in Bollywood

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Currently, Rhea Chakraborty has been taken under judicial custody under the drug probe of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. With the investigation done by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Rhea Chakraborty’s bail was denied and she is placed in Byculla jail for two weeks. Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend Yuvraj S Singh has recently shed light on how drugs are becoming a common part of the industry.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Yuvraj S Singh claims that the drug culture is common in Bollywood

He said that weed (marijuana) is very common on the sets and is consumed by almost everyone including the crew like cigarettes while Bollywood parties are all about cocaine. Other hard drugs are being consumed as well including MDM, LSD, and Ketamine. Yuvraj S Singh who happens to be an actor and a producer revealed that 10-15 A-list actors barring Akshay Kumar are cocaine addicts. He refused to take names since it could affect his career in the industry but said that they will soon die if they continue to consume drugs at this rate.

Yuvraj also revealed that he had been offered drugs on multiple occasions and people do it to make better connections in the industry.

Also Read: Arjun Bijlani joins the #PlantForSSR movement, shares a heartwarming video to mark 3 months of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vivek Agnihotri appointed as new cultural…

Prakash Jha starrer Matto Ki Saikal to…

Amitabh Bachchan becomes the first celebrity…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya records…

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer says they are not…

Ananth Mahadevan's Bittersweet nominated for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification