Ahead of their first full-length album release, K-pop’s most popular girl group Blackpink, featuring Jisoo, Rose, Jennie, and Lisa, made their highly-awaited comeback with their pre-single release, ‘How You Like That’. The song was dropped a year after their last release, 'Kill This Love'. The song is a blend of hip-hop and EDM beats with grandeur aesthetics and high production music video. But, the music video has come under fire.

After the release of the song on Friday, June 26, Indian fans noticed that the holy idol of Lord Ganesha has been used as an aesthetic in the video. At point 1:30 in the music, the group’s rapper Lisa has been seen sitting in a chair crooning verses. This is when you see the Lord Ganesha’s idol on the left of the video. In India, deities are never placed on the ground and that shoes are not worn in front of them. Lisa is also observed to be wearing shoes.

Lord Ganesha, also known as Vinayaka and Ganpati, is one of the deities in Hindu Pantheon. He is widely revered as the remover of obstacles, the patron of arts and sciences, and the god of intellect and wisdom. The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival in India is celebrated with full enthusiasm and respect.

Since the music video was out, it has received a lot of criticism on social media as the netizens want the label YG Entertainment to apologize. The hashtags like #MyCultureIsNotYourAesthetic and #YGapologise have been trending on Twitter.

The fans have been left concerned as to how a holy deity was used as a prop in the music video. BLINKs, Blackpink’s fandom, decided to mass email the label in order to make them aware of their mistake.

We are aware of the issue in How You Like That MV.

We Belive that it's Offensive to usage of Lord Ganesha's Idol and we will try to contact YG Entertainment regarding it pic.twitter.com/UB2IC35XjM — Blackpink India ( 브링크) (@BLACKPINKIndia) June 26, 2020

As of now, YG Entertainment is yet to address the issue.

