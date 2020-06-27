Bollywood Hungama

K-pop group BLACKPINK comes under fire for using Lord Ganesha idol in ‘How You Like That’ music video

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ahead of their first full-length album release, K-pop’s most popular girl group Blackpink, featuring Jisoo, Rose, Jennie, and Lisa, made their highly-awaited comeback with their pre-single release, ‘How You Like That’. The song was dropped a year after their last release, 'Kill This Love'.  The song is a blend of hip-hop and EDM beats with grandeur aesthetics and high production music video. But, the music video has come under fire.

K-pop group BLACKPINK comes under fire for using Lord Ganesha idol in ‘How You Like That’ music video

After the release of the song on Friday, June 26, Indian fans noticed that the holy idol of Lord Ganesha has been used as an aesthetic in the video. At point 1:30 in the music, the group’s rapper Lisa has been seen sitting in a chair crooning verses. This is when you see the Lord Ganesha’s idol on the left of the video. In India, deities are never placed on the ground and that shoes are not worn in front of them. Lisa is also observed to be wearing shoes.

K-pop group BLACKPINK comes under fire for using Lord Ganesha idol in ‘How You Like That’ music video

Lord Ganesha, also known as Vinayaka and Ganpati, is one of the deities in Hindu Pantheon. He is widely revered as the remover of obstacles, the patron of arts and sciences, and the god of intellect and wisdom. The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival in India is celebrated with full enthusiasm and respect.

Since the music video was out, it has received a lot of criticism on social media as the netizens want the label YG Entertainment to apologize. The hashtags like #MyCultureIsNotYourAesthetic and #YGapologise have been trending on Twitter.

The fans have been left concerned as to how a holy deity was used as a prop in the music video. BLINKs, Blackpink’s fandom, decided to mass email the label in order to make them aware of their mistake.

As of now, YG Entertainment is yet to address the issue.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK brings grandeur feels with enigmatic 'How You Like That' music video

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

