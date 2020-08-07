Bollywood Hungama

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: After Rhea Chakraborty, ED summons Siddharth Pithani

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the nation. Multiple investigations are being carried. The case has gone to CBI and the probe has already begun. Now, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the late actor’s creative content manager Siddharth Pithani.

Siddharth Pithani was not just a colleague but also Sushant’s flatmate. He previously recorded his statement to Mumbai Police regarding the ongoing case and provided some screenshots of a conversation between him and Sushant’s brother-in-law OP Singh, IPS officer.

Previously, ED summoned Samuel Miranda and Sushant's Chartered Accountant Sandeep Sridhar.

On August 7, Rhea Chakraborty appeared before ED after she was summoned in connection with the money laundering case. Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that she is a law-abiding citizen. Since the ED informed media that the request to postpone the attendance was rejected, she appeared at the appointed time and date.

The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), on August 6, registered an FIR against six people including Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The others named in the FIR are Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi. The charges leveled against the six of them are abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, intimidation, wrongful restraint, or confinement, among others.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. He was found hanging at his Bandra apartment. CBI has been handed over his case to further probe into the death.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti posts a cryptic note after Rhea Chakraborty gets questioned by ED

