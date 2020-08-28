Bollywood Hungama

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Narcotics Control Bureau to quiz 20 people on supply of drugs

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Two days after Narcotics Control Bureau filed a case against Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, they will question 20 people in connection to the supply of drugs.

NCB has worked on a list of 20 people to be questioned including Gaurav Arya, Suved Lohia, Jaya Saha, ex-Big Boss contestant Ajaz Khan, Farookh Batata, and Bakul Chandani among others. Reportedly, Arya is absconding with Akshit Shetty.

According to the reports, Ajaz Khan was arrested by Navi Mumbai Police in connection with drugs for in October 2018. Bakul Chandani was allegedly arrested for cocaine and LSD in December 2018 by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police.

Narcotics Control Bureau registered a case under Sections 20 (b) 28, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Jaya Saha, Sushant's co-manager Shruti Modi, and Gaurav Arya.

