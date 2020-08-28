Bollywood Hungama

Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare drops on Netflix in September

Bollywood News
Bollywood Hungama News Network

Netflix, in July, announced a lineup of 17 original stories, including six new films and two new series. Amongst the several movies shown in the lineup, Konkona Sensharma, and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare was also included in the upcoming slate.

Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare drops on Netflix in September 

A stirring drama about two cousins and their quest for freedom, the film is set to premiere on Netflix in September. More details are awaited.

Set in a newly developing industrial area on the outskirts of New Delhi, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, chronicles the quiet transgression of two cousins (women), who through their complicated love-hate equation, enable each other to find freedom.

