Netflix, in July, announced a lineup of 17 original stories, including six new films and two new series. Amongst the several movies shown in the lineup, Konkona Sensharma, and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare was also included in the upcoming slate.

A stirring drama about two cousins and their quest for freedom, the film is set to premiere on Netflix in September. More details are awaited.

Set in a newly developing industrial area on the outskirts of New Delhi, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, chronicles the quiet transgression of two cousins (women), who through their complicated love-hate equation, enable each other to find freedom.

More Pages: Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.