Not too long ago, the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund faced a lawsuit wherein filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar sought a stay on release of the movie on OTT platform. And now the Supreme Court has passed an order allowing the release of the film on OTT platforms.

Supreme Court clears the OTT release of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund

The Supreme Court bench of justice comprising of Indira Banerjee and AS Bopanna prima facie found the High Court order was against the balance of convenience. In its order it also claimed that the principle regarding the grant of interim relief was overlooked by the Telangana High Court, where Kumar had filed an appeal.

The filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar had claimed that he was working on a film based on Akhilesh Paul. Despite the fact that the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund was based on the life of coach Vijay Barse, Kumar claimed that the film also covered many aspects of Paul’s life. He alleged copyright violation and moved the court against the makers of the Nagaraj Manjule directorial. However, a settlement was made between the makers which led to Kumar receiving Rs. 5 crores.

Even though he received the sum, Kumar went on to move the High court claiming that he was misled by the Jhund team. But the Telangana High Court observed that since the settlement of Rs. 5 crores was made, the filmmaker was slapped with a fine of Rs. 10 lakhs that was asked to be donated to the PM relief fund.

Followed by this, Kumar filed a plea and appealed to the court to stay the release of the Nagaraj Manjule directorial on OTT platform. However, in the recent development, the Supreme Court has given a clean chit to the makers of Jhund to go ahead with the release. The final disposal of the case will be held on May 13, 2022.

Also Read: Telangana High Court slaps Rs. 10 lakh cost on filmmaker seeking stay on Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.