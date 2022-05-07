comscore

Last Updated 07.05.2022 | 12:10 PM IST

Farhan Akhtar joins the Marvel family with Ms Marvel

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actor, director, screenwriter, singer and producer, Farhan Akhtar, joins the Marvel family with ‘Ms Marvel’, Disney Plus’s upcoming series. The actor-musician will be a part of the series which introduces Iman Vellani and also includes names like Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

While details of Farhan’s role on the series are under wraps at the moment, it is said that the star will be making guest-appearances on the show that promise to be just as impactful.

‘Ms. Marvel’ is set to premiere on June 8 on OTT platform and introduces Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka the titular character. Khan is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination — particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.

On home turf, Farhan Akhtar is helming Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. If that wasn’t all, his production house with Ritesh Sidhwani , Excel Entertainment has a multi-year partnership with Netflix.

