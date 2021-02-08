Bollywood Hungama

Sunny Leone questioned by Kerala police in alleged cheating case of Rs. 29 lakh

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone was questioned by the Kerala police recently over a complaint filed by an event manager in Kochi in an alleged cheating case. The interrogation was held at a private resort in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

Sunny Leone questioned by Kerala police in alleged cheating case of Rs. 29 lakh

The complainant, R Shiyas who conducts events in and around Kochi had filed a complaint with the Kerala DGP that Sunny Leone had taken Rs. 29 lakh from him promising to attend various inaugural events in the state but did no fulfil her side of the bargain.

The complainant revealed that Leone's manager had taken the money in several installments from 2016 with the promise of attending five functions. However, when it did not happen, the event manager filed a complaint with the police.

Reportedly, a police officer confirmed that Sunny Leone has admitted to taking money but did not intend to cheat the event manager. The actress said that her manager did take the money and she had given dates for the events, however, the event manager could not comply with her dates and hence the issue rose.

The police will further investigate the case after collecting more information from the complainant based on Leone's statement.

