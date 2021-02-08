Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.02.2021 | 2:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to kick off Tiger 3 in Istanbul instead of UAE in March 2021

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to reunite for the espionage thriller Tiger 3 after 2019's Bharat. While they are busy wrapping up their work commitments, the reports suggest that the lead actors will kick off the action film in Istanbul instead of the UAE in March 2021.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to kick off Tiger 3 in Istanbul instead of UAE in March 2021

Katrina Kaif recently began shooting for PhoneBhoot starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She is currently in Udaipur for the schedule. Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy with the shooting of Antim - The Final Truth and will soon wrap up the film with a song. As soon as both of them wrap up their projects, the makers plan to kick off Tiger 3 in March.

Since the third installment is touted to be made on a massive scale, producer Aditya Chopra reportedly had to change the plans amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the UAE. According to the reports, the team began working on pre-production in December 2020. The makers are now planning to kick off the Istanbul schedule first since Salman Khan has given bulk dates. A team was sent to Turkey for quick recee. The team will take a final call based on the recee.

Tiger 3, produced by Yash Raj Films, will be directed by Maneesh Sharma.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan shakes a leg with Disha Patani on Bharat song ‘Slow Motion’; Randeep Hooda joins Radhe promos

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification