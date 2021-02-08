Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to reunite for the espionage thriller Tiger 3 after 2019's Bharat. While they are busy wrapping up their work commitments, the reports suggest that the lead actors will kick off the action film in Istanbul instead of the UAE in March 2021.

Katrina Kaif recently began shooting for PhoneBhoot starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She is currently in Udaipur for the schedule. Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy with the shooting of Antim - The Final Truth and will soon wrap up the film with a song. As soon as both of them wrap up their projects, the makers plan to kick off Tiger 3 in March.

Since the third installment is touted to be made on a massive scale, producer Aditya Chopra reportedly had to change the plans amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the UAE. According to the reports, the team began working on pre-production in December 2020. The makers are now planning to kick off the Istanbul schedule first since Salman Khan has given bulk dates. A team was sent to Turkey for quick recee. The team will take a final call based on the recee.

Tiger 3, produced by Yash Raj Films, will be directed by Maneesh Sharma.

