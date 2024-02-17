Indian actress Sunny Leone is set to captivate audiences once again with a lively dance number. This time, she will share the screen with dance icon Prabhudeva in the upcoming song ‘Petta Rap.’ The announcement of their collaboration has generated anticipation among fans, with the makers and the actress unveiling the film's poster recently.

When Sunny was asked about her experience, the actress replied, “We have shot this fast beat number in Thailand. I am a huge fan of Prabhudeva Sir. He is known for his innovative and electric dance moves; I was nervous trying to match my steps with his. I think I pulled it off decently well.”

As Sunny ventures into the South Indian film industry, marking another milestone in her career. Her involvement in ‘Petta Rap’ underscores the song's potential to captivate audiences with its energy and choreography.

On the work front, Sunny has Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy ready for release. The film is a dark political crime drama starring Rahul Bhat in the lead. It has received a positive response at international and national film festivals.

