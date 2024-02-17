comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 17.02.2024 | 11:23 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Vicky Kaushal hits the gym despite fractured arm; watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Vicky Kaushal hits the gym despite fractured arm; watch

en Bollywood News Vicky Kaushal hits the gym despite fractured arm; watch

Vicky Kaushal sweats it out despite fractured arm.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, known for his dedication to fitness, continues to inspire fans even in the face of adversity. Despite sustaining an injury on the sets of his upcoming film Chhava, the actor remains committed to his workout regimen.

Vicky Kaushal hits the gym despite fractured arm; watch

Vicky Kaushal hits the gym despite fractured arm; watch

In a recent Instagram story, Vicky Kaushal shared a glimpse of his workout. Despite sporting an arm cast, the actor can be seen engaging in seated crunches at the gym. Accompanying the video, Vicky Kaushal shared an inspiring caption, “When we can't run, we walk...we don't stop.” In the following Instagram Story, Vicky can be seen standing inside a -110 degC chamber. Alongside the clip, he wrote, “Recovery mode on.”


Reportedly, Vicky sustained the arm injury while filming a challenging stunt sequence for Chhava. Vicky portrays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale in the film. Chhava has temporarily halted shooting to accommodate Vicky's recovery process.

The actor is also set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated project, Love and War, alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal unveils trailer of Varun Grover’s directorial debut All India Rank: “Hum dono engineers ka cinema ki duniya mein…”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Parineeti Chopra reveals she will be singing…

Kavita Chaudhary, star of classic TV show…

Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan starrer Ishq…

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launches…

Esha Deol’s mother Hema Malini refrains from…

Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947 gets…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification