Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, known for his dedication to fitness, continues to inspire fans even in the face of adversity. Despite sustaining an injury on the sets of his upcoming film Chhava, the actor remains committed to his workout regimen.

Vicky Kaushal hits the gym despite fractured arm; watch

In a recent Instagram story, Vicky Kaushal shared a glimpse of his workout. Despite sporting an arm cast, the actor can be seen engaging in seated crunches at the gym. Accompanying the video, Vicky Kaushal shared an inspiring caption, “When we can't run, we walk...we don't stop.” In the following Instagram Story, Vicky can be seen standing inside a -110 degC chamber. Alongside the clip, he wrote, “Recovery mode on.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)



Reportedly, Vicky sustained the arm injury while filming a challenging stunt sequence for Chhava. Vicky portrays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale in the film. Chhava has temporarily halted shooting to accommodate Vicky's recovery process.

The actor is also set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated project, Love and War, alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

