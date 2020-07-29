Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown has another interesting role in her kitty. The 16-year-old star will star in & produce the upcoming Netflix movie, The Girls I've Been.

Adapted from Tess Sharpe's novel, the thriller follows a con artist who must use her powers of persuasion & impersonation to free herself, her girlfriend & ex-boyfriend from a bank hostage situation.

Millie Bobby Brown will star in & produce THE GIRLS I'VE BEEN. A new Netflix film adapted from Tess Sharpe's novel, the thriller follows a con artist who must use her powers of persuasion & impersonation to free herself, her girlfriend & ex-boyfriend from a bank hostage situation pic.twitter.com/5kCObjxw78 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 28, 2020

This is her third project with Netflix. She will next star in the fourth season of Stranger Things.

Millie Bobby Brown will also feature in Netflix film Enola Holmes, where she stars as the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes. Directed by Harry Bradbeer with a screenplay from Jack Thorne, the film will release in September. Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin star as Sherlock Holmes and Mycroft Holmes. Helena Bonham Carter plays their mother.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.