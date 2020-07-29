Bollywood Hungama

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown to star in and produce Netflix movie The Girls I’ve Been  

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown has another interesting role in her kitty. The 16-year-old star will star in & produce the upcoming Netflix movie, The Girls I've Been.

Adapted from Tess Sharpe's novel, the thriller follows a con artist who must use her powers of persuasion & impersonation to free herself, her girlfriend & ex-boyfriend from a bank hostage situation.

This is her third project with Netflix. She will next star in the fourth season of Stranger Things.

Millie Bobby Brown will also feature in Netflix film Enola Holmes, where she stars as the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes. Directed by Harry Bradbeer with a screenplay from Jack Thorne, the film will release in September. Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin star as Sherlock Holmes and Mycroft Holmes. Helena Bonham Carter plays their mother.

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill play Enola and Sherlock in Netflix film Enola Holmes

