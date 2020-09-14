Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.09.2020 | 12:54 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

“Sorry Rakul, Sorry Sara,” writes Samantha Akkineni after NCB denies making a list of Bollywood celebrities in drug probe

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

On Sunday, actress Samantha Akkineni shared a screenshot of a post that claims that the NCB has denied making a list of Bollywood celebrities in connection with the ongoing drug probe in which Rhea Chakraborty and several others were arrested. This came after a news channel reported that Rhea named Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh as consumers of drugs.

“Sorry Rakul, Sorry Sara,” writes Samantha Akkineni after NCB denies making a list of Bollywood celebrities in drug probe

When the NCB reportedly denied this claim, several netizens took to their social media handle to apologise to the two actors. Sharing the post, Samantha wrote, "#SorryRakul, #SorrySara."

“Sorry Rakul, Sorry Sara,” writes Samantha Akkineni after NCB denies making a list of Bollywood celebrities in drug probe

An english news channel had earlier reported that Rhea named Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta among others as drug consumers. The report also claimed that the NCB has prepared a list of 25 Bollywood names who would be summoned for questioning. Another news channel reported that casting director Mukesh Chhabra and Sushant’s former manager Rohini Iyer were also named in the list.

According to reports, NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra said, “We have not prepared any Bollywood list. The list earlier prepared was of peddlers and traffickers. It’s getting confused with Bollywood. The names have not been zeroed upon.”

ALSO READ: Samantha Akkineni responds to a 3-year-old tweet by Arjun Kapoor

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya records…

After Rhea Chakraborty, NCB arrests several…

Khaali Peeli makers alter the spelling of…

Singer Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya Paudwal…

"Rhea Chakraborty is taking her revenge on…

Sonu Sood launches a scholarship programme…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification