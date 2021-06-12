Bollywood Hungama

Sonu Sood’s request to film federation – “There should be a fund for medical emergencies”

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Sonu Sood’s heart still beats the loudest for the film fraternity.  “Of course, every human life matters. And if I had my way, I wouldn’t allow a single life to be lost. Having said that, I do belong first and foremost to the film fraternity. And it causes me a lot of pain to see so many daily-wage earners from our industry suffering and jobless. We are doing our best for them. COVID-19 has claimed the livelihoods of so many, and our industry wasn’t spared either.”

Sonu is thrilled with the lockdown being lifted. “[I’m] so happy that the shooting is resuming. But let’s not get carried away. Let’s stick to the guidelines that will be put out. The number of people on the set should not exceed the Covid guideline and I think we should avoid intimate scenes, atleast for now.”

Sonu also has a request for all the film federation and associations that work for the benefit of the thousands of workers in the industry. “There should be a fund for medical emergencies and for those workers who retire, prematurely or otherwise. Who would have imagined that a catastrophe like COVID-19 would fall on us so suddenly? We should learn a lesson from this experience. There should always be some funds laid aside for such emergencies.”

Sonu has a suggestion. “All those actors, producers and directors who have prospered from the film industry, why don’t they contribute regularly to welfare fund for daily wage-earners in the film industry? That’s the only way to survive a crisis.  Even if it is a bit late, why can’t the empowered financially privileged section of the industry look out for those in our fraternity who  are vulnerable to sudden financial  crises?”

Also Read: Sonu Sood to set up 18 oxygen plants across India

