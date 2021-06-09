Sonu Sood has been trying to help out as many people as possible amid the Covid-19 pandemic with his altruistic works. From delivering oxygen cylinders at your doorsteps to helping the needy get proper medical attention to now setting up oxygen plants altogether – Sonu has been doing it all.

Sonu Sood is all set to set up as many as 18 oxygen plants across various states of India in association with Crypto Relief. He is starting this noble deed from Kurnool and Nellore, Andhra Pradesh & Mangalore, Karnataka and is going to soon set up the other oxygen plants across states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and many others. These 18 oxygen plants will cater to almost 5,500 beds.

Talking about the same Sonu Sood says, “In the last few months we have seen that the biggest problem that we all have faced is oxygen and the unavailability of it. My team and I thought about what we should do to eradicate this oxygen problem from its roots. So, we decided that we should set up entire oxygen plants in as many places as possible.”

Sonu Sood adds, “These oxygen plants would be installed mostly in hospitals where the poor people are given free treatment. With these oxygen plants being installed our aim is to ensure that not a single person in the country should die of the unavailability of a basic necessity like oxygen. Let’s all come together and give a hand to the needy in these striving times.”

Talking about the impending 3rd wave, Sonu Sood says, “This will solve the problem of oxygen forever. We now have 750 odd oxygen concentrators which we are giving out, and they’re all for domestic usage. But the oxygen plants will keep giving oxygen for years to come. There wouldn’t be a shortage of oxygen in these areas ever again. Why wait for a 3rd or a 4th wave or even a pandemic. These villages will get a complete flow of oxygen forever. ”

Sonu Sood assures that these plants will get installed and start functioning within the next month.

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood helps a sobbing woman

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.