On a daily basis there are at least 500 people thronging at Sonu Sood’s residence for a glimpse of their hero. The volume and size of the adulatory crowds resemble those seen outside Shah Rukh Khan’s residence.

Doesn’t this kind of adulation scare Sonu Sood? “It doesn’t scare me,” he replies quietly. “I love the space God has granted me. And I try to make sure I use that space for the betterment of the needy. I know people need me, want me to help. So I always do my best. God is always guiding me,” says Sonu.

There is a video of a distressed young woman pleading for Sonu’s help. “The girl you saw crying in the video that was viral on June 4. I found her a place to stay and she is now into baking cakes. After her medical tests are done she will get a home and a job. My job is done.”

Sonu is unable to describe the feeling when he is able to provide succour to the needy. “It’s like being told by God that my life is worth something. Your only function on this earth is to make this world a better place. I think I’m contributing to that. I am blessed.”

