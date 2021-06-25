Sonu Sood has been going out of his way and helping people during the pandemic since last year's nationwide lockdown. Many people today look up to him and approach him for any kind of help. Now, Sood has come up with yet another initiative. He launched COVREG to create a volunteer program for COVID-19 vaccination registration in rural India.

"COVREG addresses rural-specific issues of vaccine registration and provides much-needed assistance to hesitant rural citizens. The trust that a neighborhood volunteer warrants will be an additional push towards registration," Sood said in a statement.

Sood said that anyone with a smartphone and 4G connectivity can volunteer for the programme by registering on www.coverg.in. The COVREG volunteers will get proper training to address different kinds of issues.

"Vaccination is the need of the hour in India to win the battle against COVID-19. Rural India continues to struggle in coping with the pandemic and is now also struggling with vaccine registrations. So, COVREG is created based on a detailed understanding of rural India and its needs observed through months of on-ground work," Sood said informing the media.

The initiative has been authorised by the Health Ministry of India as an Application Service Provider (ASP) with protected CoWIN APIs.

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood sells bread and eggs as he introduces ‘Sonu Ki Supermarket’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.