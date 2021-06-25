Bollywood Hungama

Love Per Square Foot director Anand Tiwari and actor Angira Dhar get married

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Angira Dhar and director Anand Tiwari took to social media to announce their wedding. The two who worked together in the film Love Per Square Foot got married on April 30, but announced it on June 25.

Agra and Anand both took to their social media handle to share a picture from their wedding ceremony and wrote, “On 30-04-2021 Anand and I sealed our friendship into a marriage in the presence of our family, closest friends and god as our witness. With life slowly unlocking around us.. we wanted to unlock this happiness with you!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angira Dhar (@angira)


Anand Tiwari is also known for his role in films like Kites, Udaan, and Go Goa Gone. The Netflix original Love per Square Foot starring Angira and Vicky Kaushal had marked his directorial debut. Meanwhile, Angira has been a part of the web series Bang Baaja Baaraat, and the film Commando 3. She will next be seen in the film MayDay.

ALSO READ: Angira Dhar walks out of Dongri to Dubai over date clash; Kritika Kamra to now play Haseena Parkar

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

