South Korean superstar Song Joong Ki is set to appear in the lead role in the upcoming series Reborn Rich, earlier titled The Conglomerate. The network JTBC confirmed the ensemble cast of the upcoming K-drama, which is one of the highly anticipated shows of the year.

Song Joong Ki, Shin Hyun Been and Lee Sung Min drama now titled Reborn Rich

Song Joong Ki will star in the role of the rich family’s secretary who is reborn as the family’s youngest son Yoon Hyun Woo. His character dies “after being framed for embezzlement by the Sunyang Group family that he had remained loyal to.” He is reborn as the family’s youngest son Jin Do Joon and decided to take revenge after taking over the company.

As per Korean media portal Soompi, Lee Sung Min will essay the role of head of Sunyang Group, Jin Yang Chul. After spending his growing years in poverty, he works up his way to become the top businessman in the financial world and has become competitive and harsh with greed for money. Shin Hyun Been will be seen in the role of anti-corruption investigation prosecutor Seo Min Young who hails from a prestigious legal family. She has a nickname “Sunyang Group’s grim reaper,” and will “approach the boundaries of legality if it is for the sake of serving justice.”

On Wednesday, apart from the lead stars, an array of ensemble cast members were announced. Yoon Je Moon will play the role of Jin Yang Chul’s oldest son Jin Young Ki; Kim Jung Nam will take on the part of Son Jung Rae, Jin Young Ki’s wife. Jo Han Chul will essay the role of Jin Yang Chul’s second eldest son Jin Dong Ki. Seo Jae Hee will be playing Jin Dong Ki’s wife Yoo Ji Na.

Kim Young Jae is confirmed to play Song Joong Ki’s character Jin Do Joon’s father and Jin Yang Chul’s third son Jin Yoon Ki. Jung Hye Young will be playing former top celebrity and Jin Do Joon’s mother Lee Hae In. Kim Hyun will take on the role of Yang Chul’s wife Lee Pil Ok.

Kim Shin Rok is also cast in the series as Jin Yang Chul’s daughter Jin Hwa Young; Kim Do Hyun will play Jin Hwa Young’s husband Choi Chang Je; Park Hyuk Kwon will play Jin Do Joon’s partner Oh Se Hyun whereas Kim Nam Hee will essay the role of Sunyang Group’s heir Jin Sung Joon. Park Ji Hyun will take on the role of Mo Hyun Min. Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany will also be part of the series and play the role of Rachel, Oh Se Hyun’s right hand.

The production team said in a statement, as per translation by Korean media portal Soompi, “Reborn Rich is a life-reset story of one man who is at death’s door but revives as the youngest son of a chaebol family in 1987. It is a project taking place in a special fantasy world with retro [vibes]. None of the characters are ordinary, and they each have their own greed and narrative. The relationships of these carefully woven characters on top of a time of upheaval will deliver enjoyment [to viewers] that is on another level.”

The series is based on the hit novel “Reborn Rich”. The series will premiere on November 19, 2022 and will air until January 8, 2023, taking the Saturday and Sunday primetime slots on the JTBC network.

