Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has recently disclosed that she just experienced a heart attack couple of days back. She shared information about it on Instagram with her fans. Fans shared their well-wishes for the actress in the comments.

Sushmita Sen shares health update post suffering heart attack; says, “Angioplasty done…stent in place”

On Thursday, Sushmita shared a picture with her dad in which the father-daughter duo can be seen sporting traditional outfits. The duo flash bright smile as they pose for the camera. Sharing the picture, she captioned, “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga”

Soon after she shared the post, her fans and industry friends expressed their concern in the comments section. Reacting to the post, Sophie Choudry commented, “Omg… sending you love and light… I know both you and your heart will be stronger than ever,” journalist Nayandeep Rakshit wrote, “Please please please take care of yourself. Glad to know you're doing better. God always helps those who are kind, and nobody preaches kindness and empathy better than you.” A user commented, “how beautiful and string@of you to post this like any other post … your magnanimous spirit has to be celebrated in every possible way and hoping this is going to be make u even more passionate thank you already ate about all things that you feel for … Uff Sushhhh there is too much grace in the way you face alll you do,” while another user wrote, “This is freaking, nowadays heart attacks have become so very common. Inspite of so much exercise and healthy well being it’s a big surprise and good to know that you are good thanks for the positive vibes always.”

On the professional front, was last seen in the second instalment of Disney+Hotstar’s popular web series Aarya. The actress has already begun working on the third season. Besides this web show, she has another web series in her kitty, titled Taali. Sen will be seen essaying the transgender activist Gauri Sawant in an upcoming show. The actress made the official announcement of the same in October last year. The biopic will be created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, helmed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar & Afeefa Nadiadwala.

