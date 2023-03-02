The first schedule of the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was recently wrapped up in India. The second schedule of the action entertainer is currently being shot in some picturesque locations in Scotland. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment, the film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The producer recently shared an ‘explosive’ BTS (Behind The Scenes) visual from the film’s shoot on his official Instagram page. He captioned it, “Guns… Tanks… Explosions… kaboom. See you guys at the cinemas. #BMCM #Scotland.”

It is a still from an action sequence from the film where a major explosion is seen taking place in a vast mountainous region. The blast takes place just ahead of an army tank where one soldier can be seen atop. Behind the tank, one can see a loaded army jeep followed by a couple of cars.

Sharing more about the shoot and the film, an official statement from the makers said, “With Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Jackky is all set to raise the bar of action and adventure on the screens. Well-studded with two of the biggest action heroes of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff and a powerful antagonist Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is one of the most awaited action entertainers of 2023. Moreover, the producer-actor has got one of the world’s best technical and action crew for the film.”

Pooja Entertainment had also produced a film of the same name, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in 1998. It was a comedy flick starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda and directed by David Dhawan.

