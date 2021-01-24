Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.01.2021 | 7:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Sonakshi Sinha buys 4BHK apartment in Bandra, says she was just ‘fulfilling a dream’

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Sonakshi Sinha is kicking off the year on a huge note as she has purchased a 4BHK home in Mumbai's Bandra. This has been a lifelong dream for her to buy a house with her hard-earned money.

Sonakshi Sinha buys 4BHK apartment in Bandra, says this was just 'fulfilling a dream'

Speaking to Design Essentia Magazine, the actress revealed, "Ever since I started working it was my dream to buy my own house with my hard-earned money before I turned thirty. I may have crossed that deadline by a couple of years but it has finally happened."

"I enjoy living at home with my family and have no plans of moving out anytime soon. This house was me just fulfilling a dream, and a great investment," she added.

Sonakshi Sinha, in November last year, renovated her personal floor at Ramayana. The interior designer and art director Rupin Suchak helped her design her personal space. He said, “The foundation of the space is minimalistic and clean. Airy palettes through rich textures and geometric shapes, where every piece of furniture is a statement piece. Sonakshi’s artistic instincts have been carefully extended as an element of design in the entire space. It’s a beautiful, super cosy space with an accommodating vibe.”

Sharing some snippets from the magazine, Ruchin gave a glimpse of her new apartment.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rupin Suchak (@rupinsuchak)

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt.

ALSO READ: After Reema Kagti’s Fallen, Sonakshi Sinha signs another web project with Netflix

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal wedding…

Inside Details of Varun Dhawan – Natasha…

Varun Dhawan - Natasha Dalal Wedding: From…

Varun Dhawan's car meets with a minor…

REVEALED: Post marriage plans of Varun…

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Wedding: Shah…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification