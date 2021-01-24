Actor Sonakshi Sinha is kicking off the year on a huge note as she has purchased a 4BHK home in Mumbai's Bandra. This has been a lifelong dream for her to buy a house with her hard-earned money.

Speaking to Design Essentia Magazine, the actress revealed, "Ever since I started working it was my dream to buy my own house with my hard-earned money before I turned thirty. I may have crossed that deadline by a couple of years but it has finally happened."

"I enjoy living at home with my family and have no plans of moving out anytime soon. This house was me just fulfilling a dream, and a great investment," she added.

Sonakshi Sinha, in November last year, renovated her personal floor at Ramayana. The interior designer and art director Rupin Suchak helped her design her personal space. He said, “The foundation of the space is minimalistic and clean. Airy palettes through rich textures and geometric shapes, where every piece of furniture is a statement piece. Sonakshi’s artistic instincts have been carefully extended as an element of design in the entire space. It’s a beautiful, super cosy space with an accommodating vibe.”

Sharing some snippets from the magazine, Ruchin gave a glimpse of her new apartment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rupin Suchak (@rupinsuchak)

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt.

