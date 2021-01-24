Global popstars BTS will release 'BE (Essential Edition)', the new edition of their latest album on February 19, 2021. Through this new release, the septet hopes to show the deepest of appreciation to all fans who have stood by BTS in the making of history.

The announcement was made on Sunday, January 24 (Jan 25, 12 am KST) via Weverse, social media platform. "BTS’ new album “BE (Essential Edition)” will be released on Friday, February 19, with pre-orders starting on Monday, January 25," the statement read.

"During 2020, BTS was able to experience the heartfelt and enduring care and affection of fans and the world, even as we all faced a year of a new normality," it further said. "No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, a nomination for the 2021 Grammy Awards---at every milestone were the resonance and passion of the fans of BTS for the thoughts, feelings and inner reflections contained in their music."

The statement further read, "With 'BE (Essential Edition)', we hope to show the deepest of appreciation to all fans who have stood by BTS in the making of history. We hope that BTS together with all fans will continue on their remarkable journey in 2021. We ask for your continued love and interest for 'BE (Essential Edition)'."

The album contains eight original tracks - 'Life Goes On', 'Fly To My Room', 'Blue & Grey', 'Skit', 'Telepathy', 'Dis-ease', 'Stay' and 'Dynamite'. In this special edition, several components will be different from the previous record. BTS plans to release surprise gifts for the fans which will be unveiled one by one ahead of the release of the album on February 19, 2021.

'BE (Deluxe Edition)' released on November 20, 2020, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 2020 with their title track 'Life Goes On' earning No. 1 spot on Hot 100 on Billboard charts. They earned their third No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart (following 'Dynamite' and Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo's 'Savage Love - Laxed – Siren Beat') and first with a Korean song. The title track became the first Korean song to ever top the chart. With record-breaking track 'Dynamite', BTS earned their first group nomination at Grammys 2021 in the major category.

In 'BE', BTS opens themselves up to express their mixed feelings about this situation—fear and anxiety mingled with the determination to overcome all this. The album contains the band’s emotions and ruminations they had throughout this year, and the story of “us” continuing the existential journey. That is also the reasoning behind the album’s title, BE, which stands for “to be” or “existence” and does not abide by any form.

