comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.12.2021 | 5:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Sobhita Dhulipala wraps the dub of Major ahead of the film’s release

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Portraying a pivotal role as a hostage in the upcoming biographical war drama Major, Sobhita Dhulipala has wrapped the dub for the film. Releasing in three languages, Major is one of the most anticipated and awaited films of 2022, depicting the life story of the martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Sobhita Dhulipala wraps the dub of Major ahead of the film's release

Earlier, the makers of the film released the teaser tracing the varied phases of Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life played by Adivi Sesh. With a surge of emotions, the visually stunning teaser struck a chord with the audience generating anticipation for the film.

From early childhood, teenage romance, glorious years in the army to bringing to screen his valour as he laid his life in the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Major celebrates the spirit of Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life. Mounted on a large scale, the film is a celebration of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the pan India film starring Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murli Sharma will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is slated to have a worldwide theatrical release on February 11, 2022.

ALSO READ: Sobhita Dhulipala sizzles in a sultry satin number

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 gets extensive…

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan welcome…

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 tax free in Delhi,…

Shatrughan Sinha accused of land forgery by…

Shaheer Sheikh to play the protagonist in…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Varun Dhawan for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification