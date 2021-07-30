Zee TV and Balaji Telefilms have come together yet again to present viewers with an exciting story about life, love, karma, and destiny. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, Bhagya Lakshmi will depict a classic story of Lakshmi and her belief that good karma leads to good bhagya. While television actress Aishwarya Khare has been paired opposite the heartthrob television actor Rohit Suchanti to play the lead characters of Lakshmi and Rishi respectively, featuring alongside them will also be the famous Indian television and Bollywood actress, Smita Bansal.



Best known for her hit Zee TV shows like Amanat, Aashirwad, and Sarhadein, Smita Bansal is all set to impress her fans by playing a pivotal character in Bhagya Lakshmi. Her character, Neelam Oberoi, is shown as a dutiful wife and a doting mother of the lead character Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). However, in a surprising twist, viewers will witness her grey shades too.

Talking about her character, Smita Bansal mentioned, “It feels amazing to make a comeback on TV after a long break with Bhagya Lakshmi. I’m excited to perform as I have seen such characters being played but it’s the first time that I will be performing something like this. The character of Neelam has a social status, she is a conscious woman, who is very protective of her family members and has control over the house and its members. She is very possessive about her son too and will go to any length for his happiness. Apart from that, you will see the character of Neelam having different shades too and I am sure it will make the character more interesting and exciting to perform. The whole story of Bhagya Lakshmi is drafted so beautifully that viewers will surely love it and I can’t for its grand premiere.”

Bhagya Lakshmi follows the journey of Lakshmi, a selfless girl of limited means, who despite her humble background and the curveballs life has thrown at her, puts others’ needs before hers. The narrative of the show will have you fall in love with this girl who lives for others’ happiness in a thousand little ways every single day, so much so that you’ll pray for destiny to treat her kind - Auron ki khatir jeena hai jiski taseer, kuch khaas hi likhi hogi rab ne uski taqdeer.

When a quirk of destiny and the most unusual circumstances have Lakshmi crossing paths with Rishi, find out how it changes her bhagya forever only on Zee TV as Bhagya Lakshmi premieres on 3rd August and will air every Monday to Saturday at 8.30 pm.

