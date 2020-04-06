Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.04.2020 | 11:24 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Singer Kanika Kapoor tests negative for Covid-19 for the second time, discharged from hospital

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who was undergoing treatment for Coronavirus at Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, has been discharged after she tested negative for the second time in a row.

Kanika, who returned to Lucknow from London on March 15th, tested positive for Covid-19 on March 20th and was kept isolated at the hospital. The hospital kept testing her, and after resulting positive in as many as five tests, she finally tested negative a few days back.

The singer was accused of breaking the rules of self-isolation and hosting a lavish party at a Lucknow hotel which was attended by a number of high-profile guests. It was also alleged that she dodged the mandatory screening at Airport and hid in the toilet instead. In earlier interviews, however, she refuted such reports and said she did not escape any airport screenings, and developed symptoms only after returning to Lucknow. She also added that she called the state helpline immediately but was advised to wait and see if her symptoms aggravated, and that it took the authority three days to collect her test sample.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Urvashi Rautela talks about her friend Kanika Kapoor testing positive for COVID-19

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal,…

Ekta Kapoor to forsake one year salary of…

Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya to make his debut…

Vikrant Massey will be spending his birthday…

Mrunal Thakur says she played the role of a…

Kangana Ranaut donates Rs. 25 lakh to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification