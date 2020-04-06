Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who was undergoing treatment for Coronavirus at Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, has been discharged after she tested negative for the second time in a row.

Kanika, who returned to Lucknow from London on March 15th, tested positive for Covid-19 on March 20th and was kept isolated at the hospital. The hospital kept testing her, and after resulting positive in as many as five tests, she finally tested negative a few days back.

The singer was accused of breaking the rules of self-isolation and hosting a lavish party at a Lucknow hotel which was attended by a number of high-profile guests. It was also alleged that she dodged the mandatory screening at Airport and hid in the toilet instead. In earlier interviews, however, she refuted such reports and said she did not escape any airport screenings, and developed symptoms only after returning to Lucknow. She also added that she called the state helpline immediately but was advised to wait and see if her symptoms aggravated, and that it took the authority three days to collect her test sample.

