Marjaavaan pair Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria are all set to reunite for a music video. The duo, who starred in Milap Zaveri's revenge drama last year, will feature in 'Masakali 2.0' track. The song is been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, sung by Sachet Tandon & Tulsi Kumar and is being produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Sidharth Malhotra said that they made the song intentionally about a couple cooped up indoors and having a lot of fun. The actress said that they managed to shoot the song swiftly despite rehearsing for it just once. Tara said that it was a breeze and that the song has such a catchy tune whilst being a midtempo track.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's new version will be released soon.

The original song was composed by AR Rahman and it was featured Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Delhi 6.

