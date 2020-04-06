Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.04.2020 | 10:47 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Marjaavaan pair Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria to feature in ‘Masakali 2.0’ music video

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Marjaavaan pair Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria are all set to reunite for a music video. The duo, who starred in Milap Zaveri's revenge drama last year, will feature in 'Masakali 2.0' track. The song is been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, sung by Sachet Tandon & Tulsi Kumar and is being produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Marjaavaan pair Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria to feature in 'Masakali 2.0' music video

Sidharth Malhotra said that they made the song intentionally about a couple cooped up indoors and having a lot of fun. The actress said that they managed to shoot the song swiftly despite rehearsing for it just once. Tara said that it was a breeze and that the song has such a catchy tune whilst being a midtempo track.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's new version will be released soon.

The original song was composed by AR Rahman and it was featured Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Delhi 6.

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria sets the temperature soaring in polka dot bikini

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ekta Kapoor to forsake one year salary of…

Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya to make his debut…

Vikrant Massey will be spending his birthday…

Mrunal Thakur says she played the role of a…

Kangana Ranaut donates Rs. 25 lakh to…

Owing to the lockdown, Pankaj Tripathi…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification