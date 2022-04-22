Singer Ankit Tiwari has alleged harassment and misbehaviour by the staff of Royal Plaza Hotel in Delhi. He took to his social media handle to narrate his ordeal. The singer had recently checked in at the five-star hotel in Delhi at around 7.30 pm. He was accompanied by his wife and their three-year-old daughter.

Singer Ankit Tiwari alleges misbehaviour by five-star hotel staff in Delhi; says, “Feeling like hostage with family”

Ankit and his family were on their way from Haridwar and had plans to leave for Vrindavan the following morning. The singer said that the check-in procedure took 45 minutes after which they headed to the room allotted to them. He said that they placed an order for food but were not served dinner or water for three hours. He then said that the room service staff began to ignore his repeated calls to enquire about his food order.

Ankit also shared a video uploaded by another guest of the hotel. In the video, several guests were seen in the lobby at 1.30 am trying to find a solution to their problems. None of them received dinner and were complaining about their family members going to sleep with an empty stomach. In the video, Ankit is heard saying that even his three-year-old daughter did not get anything to eat.

“HOTEL ROYAL PLAZA, NEW DELHI” Feeling like hostage with family…Pathetic experience.5 star hotel me na pani hai,food order kiye 4 ghante ho chuke hain…Outside food allowed nahi hai so no second option…Kuch bolo to staff bouncers ki dhamki de raha hai,” Ankit wrote sharing the video.

“HOTEL ROYAL PLAZA, NEW DELHI” Feeling like hostage with family…Pathetic experience.5 star hotel me na pani hai,food order kiye 4 ghante ho chuke hain…Outside food allowed nahi hai so no second option…Kuch bolo to staff bouncers ki dhamki de raha hai. pic.twitter.com/ewsN0HaP1c — Ankit Tiwari (@officiallyAnkit) April 21, 2022



ALSO READ: “I felt you sounded like AR Rahman,” said Mika Singh to Ankit Tiwari for his Sufi performance on Indian Pro Music League

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.