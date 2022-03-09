comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.03.2022 | 11:27 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bachchhan Paandey Gangubai Kathiawadi Jhund Radhe Shyam Pushpa Jersey
follow us on

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu to now release on June 10, 2022

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Guilty By Association's Mission Majnu starring Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu will now release on the 10th of June 2022. The production houses backing the film RSVP and Guilty By Association take the announcement to their official social media account.

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu to now release on June 10, 2022

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu to now release on June 10, 2022

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the espionage thriller set in the 1970s has Sidharth Malhotra essaying the role of a RAW agent who lead a covert operation on Pakistani soil. The film also marks the Hindi debut of India’s sweetheart Rashmika Mandanna. The Shantanu Bagchi directorial brings to the fore a fresh pair and it is Sidharth's next after the hit Shershaah and Rashmika's much-awaited Bollywood debut after her monstrous blockbuster Pushpa.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media), written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora, and Sumit Batheja, and directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Sharib Hashmi, and Kumud Mishra.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra to star in Rohit Shetty's cop thriller series, shooting for Amazon Prime Video show begins on March 10

More Pages: Mission Majnu Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy come…

Trending Bollywood News: From Hrithik Roshan…

Khurshed Lawyer aka Swami from Munna Bhai…

Subhash Ghai, Vishal Bhardwaj and Ruskin…

ZEE5 and The Viral Fever announce their…

Kim Jae Young and Park Min Young likely to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification