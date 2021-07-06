Bollywood stunner Shraddha Kapoor is a beauty personified. Her sense of style is always up to the mark with comfy pieces. On July 6, the actress posed for collaboration with brand Baggit.

In the picture, we can see her wearing all white crop top which she adorned with black denims. With her subtle makeup and open hair, she looked amazing. She accessorised her outfit with layered necklace and jade bag from Baggit.

She announced, “Feeling ecstatic to present the Limited Edition 'Shraddha Kapoor Collection' by Baggit. For my love of pastels with hints of pop hues on refined, sophisticated silhouettes, this gorgeous range is all about Contemporary Classics!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will next star in Nagin, and Chaalbaaz in London. She also stars in Luv Ranjan’s next with Ranbir Kapoor.

