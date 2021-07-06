Ajay Devgn has finally wrapped up shooting for his war drama, Bhuj: The Pride of India, in Mumbai and the film is now in the final stages of post-production. Apparently, the actor took complete control over the project, analysing and sitting down on all aspects of filmmaking - from direction to post production, and after certain rounds of reshoots, is all ready to bring the film for the audience during the Independence Day weekend.

"Ajay Devgn and Disney+ Hotstar want Bhuj to be the big Independence Day attraction on the platform. It's being readied for an August 13 premiere, and the post production work is done keeping this date in mind. It's an ambitious war drama, and the action scenes are said to be the highlight," a trade source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

Ajay took the responsibility on his shoulders for this film as he wants it to be a fitting tribute to the heroic efforts of people to rebuild the Bhuj airstrip. So is there a chance of further delay? "The team is working day and night to lock the edit and there is little chance for Bhuj to be delayed from the planned Independence Day opening. The only reason for delay now will be if the final leg of visual effects are not locked, but it's a bleak chance," the trade source explained.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn also has another film set against the backdrop of Indian Airforce and that's his own directorial, MayDay.

