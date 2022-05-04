One of the most exciting and intriguing films of the year, Major based on the life of the modern national hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan, adds to the excitement of the audience with an interesting glimpse into the film. Announcing the trailer to release on May 9th, the makers of Major presented a short video clip depicting the strenuous process of shooting twice for the bilingual- once in Hindi and second time in Telugu.

After a long wait, the trailer of Major is set to release on the 9th of May with a grand event in the presence of the cast and producer Mahesh Babu. Tracing the inspirational and motivational life of the beloved national hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Adding to the interest, the makers shared a short video showcasing the process of shooting every scene of the film twice, as the bilingual film was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu, and will be dubbed in Malayalam.

Celebrating the spirit of Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life, Major traces the varied phases of the beloved hero's life, Sandeep Unnikrishnan's dedication, courage, sacrifices, love and spirit of life.

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma and will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam on 3rd June 2022.

