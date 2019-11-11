Bollywood Hungama

Sholay to be screened at the 50th edition of International Film Festival of India

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sholay is among the most iconic Bollywood films ever made. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini in the lead. The film also features Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan in pivotal roles. The film that released in 1975 is scheduled to be screened at the 50th edition of the IFFI (International Film Festival of India) which will be held in Goa. The film will be screened in ‘Retrospective of Amitabh Bachchan’ category.

Sholay to be screened at the 50th edition of International Film Festival of India

A total of 14 Bollywood films will be screened at the festival. These include: Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi(1958), Padosan(1968), Andaz Apna Apna(1994), Hera Pheri(2000), Chennai Express (2013), Badhaai Ho(2018), Uri:The Surgical Strike (2019), Gully Boy(2019), Super 30(2019), Total Dhamaal (2019) among others.

Hellaro and Uyare are the two Indian films, which are competing for the ‘best debut feature film of a director’ award. Hellaro, a Gujarati film is directed by Abhishek Shah and Uyare, which is a Malayalam film, is helmed by Manu Ashokan.

The festival will commence on November 20 and go on till November 28. Actors Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan will be present at the opening ceremony of the festival which will be hosted by Karan Johar.

Also Read: Rajinikanth to be honoured with special icon of Golden Jubilee award at IFFI 2019 

More Pages: Sholay Box Office Collection

