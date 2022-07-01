Ranbir Kapoor, who recently caught the internet off guard after wife Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy news, has reportedly flown to Mauritius with co-star Shraddha Kapoor for upcoming, untitled romantic-comedy film by Luv Ranjan.

According to a report in an outlet, the actor and Shraddha will be shooting in Mauritius until the first week of July and then Ranbir will get busy with Shamshera’s promotional campaign. The director Luv plans to shoot a few important sequences of his film in specific locations for which he thought Mauritius was best. After first week in July, Ranbir returns to Mumbai for Shamshera promotions.

Earlier in March, the makers had officially announced the release date of the film. “Luv Ranjan’s untitled next featuring Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor will release in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023! Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar,” read the note posted on Luv Films’ official Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and Shamshera alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Shraddha, on the other hand, has Chaalbaaz in London and Nagin in her pipeline.

