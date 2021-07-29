They say, nothing is better than a group of three besties, SonyLIV’s upcoming Marathi series – Shantit Kranti, is all set to roll out a story that defines ultimate friendship goals. 3 best friends – Shreyas, Dinar and Prasanna, one road trip, truck-loads of humour, emotions and a journey of self-discovery. Shantit Kranti which signifies the epitome of peace and wellbeing is a story that will showcase deep-rooted friendships in an absolute classic way that is sure to connect with viewers across demographics. Adding perspective and peace to this beautiful evolution of a cheerful camaraderie among the three protagonists, the show also marks the debut of Bollywood actor – Shikha Talsania, in Marathi cinema.

Portraying the role of a Yoga practitioner, Shikha plays a prominent role in Shantit Kranti. In a show filled with moments of awe, laughter, and joy, her character stands out as someone who throws light on the importance of meditation and mental well-being, breaking all stereotypes of how a typical Yoga Practitioner is perceived to be. Her newest, larger-than-life avatar, brings out hard-hitting elements about friendships and life in general to ponder upon. The biggest hurdle while preparing for this role was not knowing the language. However, her commitment to this role is highly commendable as she learnt to speak Marathi with less than a week of training, making her flawless on-screen presence and her command over the language is definitely praiseworthy.

Shikha Talsania shares, “It has been an exhilarating experience shooting for SK! Initially, it was challenging to perform while speaking a language that I wasn’t very comfortable with. In such cases, you don’t trust your own improvisation or if an actor changes one of the cues, you're completely lost. But I had the best coach, Chetan, who is also one of the writers of the show, he was extremely patient, very encouraging, and literally helped me pick up the language with ease. Having said that, I also had the best directors, co-actors, and the entire team that truly watched out for me and guided me with my pronunciations etc. I’m excited to start a journey with SonyLIV by being part of a fun-filled project that helped me look beyond and learn.”

Introducing popular Marathi actors - Abhay Mahajan (Shreyas), Alok Rajwade (Dinar), and Lalit Prabhakar (Prasanna) in the lead roles, Shantit Kranti is directed by Sarang Sathaye and Paula McGlynn.

Shantit Kranti will make you plan a reunion with your friends, immediately. Coming soon on SonyLIV.

