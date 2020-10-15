Sharad Malhotra had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately resorted to home quarantine. His fellow actors Mohit Sehgal and Surbhi Chandna also underwent the tests but, thankfully, had tested negative. With the BMC fumigating and sanitizing the sets, as per the protocol, the shoot had to be stopped for a couple of days. Sharad plays an important role in the show, the makers had to bring back Dheeraj Dhoopar in the show to keep it running smoothly.

As per the concept, Dheeraj Dhoopar is the original ‘Cheel’ while Sharad is his reincarnated form. While the makers enjoyed watching Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra’s chemistry, they also loved Dheeraj and her chemistry on-screen. Sharad Malhotra took to his Instagram to announce the news and shared a picture from the sets. He wrote, “"NEGATIVE" never sounded so sweet ???? A biiiiiiig thankyou to my immediate family, special mention to my wife @ripci.bhatia for her unconditional love & support, @anant_patwa, friends, @balajitelefilmslimited Production, colleague's, Fans( who've also become family) @my_bmc, Dr MkNigam, Mr Riaz, @suburban_diagnostics, home staff & all my loved one's who prayed for me day/night to recover quicker & get #virusfree Thankyou #Covid19 for without this isolation i wouldn't have discovered a whole new me & an ocean of people who love me to bits ????????”

Take a look at his post.

Also Read: Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal test negative for COVID-19 while Sharad Malhotra tests positive

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.