Veteran actor Faraaz Khan who starred in the film Fareb has been going through a financial crunch as his health deteriorates. Actor Fahmaan Khan starring in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, who happens to be his brother, has asked for financial help as his condition worsens. Fahmaan Khan revealed that he had been suffering from a chest infection and cough for nearly a year, and was hospitalized after his condition worsened. His family admitted him to the emergency ward of Vikram Hospital where they found out that he had suffered three consecutive seizures due to a herpes infection in his brain.

Pooja Bhatt and Soni Razdan had come ahead to help him out and urged people to donate. Kashmera Shah, who has worked in a couple of movies with Salman Khan took to her social media to inform that the Bigg Boss 14 actor has cleared all of Faraaz Khan’s medical bills. She wrote, “You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb game is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don’t like this post I don’t care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and feel. I think he is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry @beingsalmankhan”.

They don’t call Salman Khan the most generous actor for nothing!

