Shaheer Sheikh’s father passes away after battling COVID-19; Aly Goni mourns the loss

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Indian Television actor Shaheer Sheikh's father, who was battling COVID-19 and was on ventilator, passed away on Wednesday, January 19. The news was shared on social media by actor Aly Goni.

Shaheer Sheikh's father passes away after battling COVID-19; Aly Goni mourns the loss

Aly Goni wrote, “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un May Allah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S stay strong bhai.”

On January 18, Shaheer Sheikh had taken to Twitter to share the photo of his father and informed his fans that his father was on ventilator and urged his followers to pray for his father’s health and recovery. In a tweet, Shaheer said, “My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… Please keep him in your prayers.”

On the work front, Shaheer Sheikh will next seen in season 2 of Pavitra Rishta 2.0 alongside Ankita Lokhande.

Also Read: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi fame Shaheer Sheikh’s father on ventilator after contracting covid-19

