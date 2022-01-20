Indian Television actor Shaheer Sheikh's father, who was battling COVID-19 and was on ventilator, passed away on Wednesday, January 19. The news was shared on social media by actor Aly Goni.

Aly Goni wrote, “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un May Allah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S stay strong bhai.”

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un ???????? May Allah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S stay strong bhai ❤️ — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) January 19, 2022

On January 18, Shaheer Sheikh had taken to Twitter to share the photo of his father and informed his fans that his father was on ventilator and urged his followers to pray for his father’s health and recovery. In a tweet, Shaheer said, “My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… Please keep him in your prayers.”

My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers ..???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/z83Y6tigMs — Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) January 18, 2022

On the work front, Shaheer Sheikh will next seen in season 2 of Pavitra Rishta 2.0 alongside Ankita Lokhande.

