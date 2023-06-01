Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab came together on the small screen for the first time in the Hindi remake of the Tamil show Eeramana Rojave.

Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab starrer Woh Toh Hai Albela, that currently airs on Star Bharat, received a lot of love from audiences especially for exploring a unique pairing. But it seems that the couple have failed to garner TRPs and now reports claim that the show is all set to go off air. Being the official remake of the Tamil show, Eeramana Rojave, currently this Hindi serial has completed over 350 episodes.

We hear that the channel Star Bharat has decided to axe Woh Toh Hai Albela after the show has been garnering low TRPs. Although the lead couple received a lot of appreciation when they showcased them falling in love, the several plot twists and turns that the makers have introduced lately seems to have not been received well by the audience. If these reports are to be believed, the final day of the shoot will be this month and the show is expected to go off air by mid-July. Although neither the producers nor the actors of the serial have opened about this decision.

As for the show, it primarily focuses on the post marital tribulations of Kanha and Sayuri who are caught together in a forced relationship after the demise of Sayuri’s fiancé and Kanha’s best friend and brother Chiranjeev and Chiru. The show currently focuses on the new vamp Chaman Bahar essayed by Priyamvada Kant, who is obsessed with Kanha aka Shaheer Sheikh. Currently, the Choudhary family is trying ways to get back their property from Priyamvada who has deceitfully forged papers to acquire their mansion and live a wealthy lifestyle. The family has been attempting to woo her and get her sign the papers of retrieve their properties and wealth.

Woh Toh Hai Albela airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 9 pm and is also available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

