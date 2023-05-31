After visiting Siddhivanayak Temple in Mumbai for seeking Bappa’s blessings for his new show on ZEE TV - 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti', popular actor and star Arjun Bijlani has landed in Varanasi to shoot a promo for this exciting new show. It seems that his first look from the show has been leaked where Arjun is spotted taking a dip in the holy Ganga ... well, we have to say his fans are going to love his super-fit, shirtless look.

In fact, the actor was glad that he could start shooting for his next on the pious day of Ganga Dussehra. And looks like his fans can’t keep calm about seeing their favourite star on screen again as they go gaga over his videos and photos which have gone viral on social media!

Speaking of the show, besides Bijlani, Maddam Sir Bhavika Sharma has been roped in to play the lead role. Meanwhile, television actor Sameer Khan will be seen playing the parallel lead role. The show will be produced by Prateek Sharma's Studio LSD. They have earlier produced shows like Rabb Se Hai Dua, Radha Mohan, Beyhadh 2, Ek Deewana Tha, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, Bahu Begum, and more.

Arjun Bijlani has been busy with his hosting gigs on TV. His last full-fledged fiction show was Colors TV's Ishq Mein Marjawan in 2019. Since, he has done a few appearances in Naagin 3, Udaan, and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

