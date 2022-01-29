comscore

Shah Rukh Khan’s next production Love Hostel to release on Zee5 on February 18

Bollywood News
By - Fenil Seta

In December 2021, Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house run by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, released Bob Biswas on the digital platform, Zee5. Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh, this Diya Annapurna Ghosh directed thriller got a fine response. And now, the reputed production house is looking forward to releasing their next film, which is also a thriller, titled Love Hostel. Yesterday, reports emerged that like Bob Biswas, Love Hostel would also skip a theatrical release and premiere directly on Zee5.

Shah Rukh Khan’s next production Love Hostel to release on Zee5 on February 18

We have now learnt about the release date of the film. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Love Hostel would be released on Zee5 on February 18, 2022. The trailer will be released in the first week of February. It’ll be a compact but effective promotional campaign that the makers plan to embark upon. In the times of new normal, a 2-3 week time period is enough to generate awareness and excitement for the film. And both Red Chillies and Zee5 are confident that their film will build up a lot of hype thanks to the casting and exciting content.”

Love Hostel is directed by Shanker Raman of Gurgaon (2017) fame and stars Vikrant Massey, Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra. The source continued, “Love Hostel releases a week before Sanya Malhotra’s birthday, which falls on February 25. She’s looking forward to celebrating her big day with gusto as by then, the response to the film and her performance would be out.”

In November 2020, Sanya Malhotra had admitted that she was excited to be working in a film produced by the superstar. She had said, “I’m a huge Shah Rukh (Khan) fan and he is producing it. I still can’t believe I’m in an SRK film! I’m so grateful.” Reportedly, she has bagged another Red Chillies film – Atlee’s next that features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Besides Red Chillies Entertainment, Love Hostel is also co-produced by Manish Mundra’s Drishyam Films. This marks the second collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Manish Mundra’s banner after the much appreciated Kaamyaab (2020).

Also Read: Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra, and Bobby Deol wrap up the shoot of Love Hostel

More Pages: Love Hostel Box Office Collection

