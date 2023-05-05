The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan has been in the news for more than a week, due to its unconfirmed release status. Since June 2022, it has been scheduled to release in cinemas on June 2, 2023. However, there has been speculation that it will be pushed. Some days ago, reports claimed that it will now arrive in cinemas on June 29, to take advantage of the Bakri Eid holiday.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan WON’T clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 but is CONFIRMED to release in August

Yesterday, it was reported that Jawan, in all probability, will release in August, either on August 11 or August 25. Interestingly, two major films are scheduled already on the 11th – the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal and Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2. Hence, it led to another round of speculations among fans that one of the two films might move or both will make way for Jawan.

Bollywood Hungama has learnt that there is no change in the release dates of both Animal as well as Gadar 2. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “August 11 is a plum date as Independence Day falls on Tuesday, August 15 this year. Both the films had booked the slot a long time back and don’t want to lose out on it.”

An industry insider commented, “August 25 is being considered by Jawan’s team but we have been hearing that they are even looking at August 4. The good news is that the official announcement is expected at any moment. That’ll put an end to all speculations once and for all.”

Another industry expert lamented, “Three big films in a month can be a bit too much for an average moviegoer, especially if the ticket prices will be sky-high. Here’s hoping all films do well.”

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra along with Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. As for Animal, it is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh (2019) fame and also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. Finally, Gadar 2 is the sequel to Gadar (2001), one of the biggest hits in the history of Indian cinema. It brings back the star cast, which featured in the first part, that is, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. It is directed by Anil Sharma.

