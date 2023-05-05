Ever since the announcement the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan directed by Atlee has been making headlines. After capturing the audiences’ interest with its novel casting comprising of Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathy in addition to SRK, the buzz surrounding the film has been gradually building. As the film’s release draws near, a number of reports have surfaced stating that Jawan will not be releasing on its scheduled day and date of June 2. In fact, a number of these reports have claimed that the film will not be complete for its release on that date. Now, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that the film will, in fact, be delayed, and will not hit screens only on June 29 as reported, instead the film will now hot screens on August 25.

In an earlier report, Bollywood Hungama had informed you that the film would most likely be postponed since there has been no intimation from Red Chillies Entertainment as to when the promotions will start. If that was not enough, neither the teaser nor trailer of the film have yet been released which has added fuel to the already raging fire. Now, confirming the same a well placed industry source informed Bollywood Hungama, “Jawan is most definitely not releasing on June 2 or 29. The film will instead be released on August 25”. Explaining why the source continues, “The delay was on the account of VFX. Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee were very clear that they wanted a fine-tuned world-class product for the audience”.

Interestingly, certain reports claim that this postponement in release date was to maximise its business capabilities thanks to the Bakri Eid festivities and an extended four-day weekend. But with the August release these reports have proved to be rather untrue.

