Veteran actor Dalip Tahhil is known to be the only actor to play India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru thrice in, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), Samvidhan (TV series, 2013) and the Marathi movie Bhaai: Vyati Kee Valli (2019). He is now all set to add another feather to his cap by playing another prominent politician, this time of another country. Tahhil will be playing the former Pakistani President Zulfiqar Bhutto in IB 71.

Dalip Tahhil to play Zulfiqar Bhutto in IB 71; says, “It was a challenge I couldn’t resist”

As per the makers, “Tahhil spent months researching Bhutto's life, mannerisms, and speech patterns to ensure that his portrayal of the character was authentic and nuanced. Tahhil’s casting has also brought to the fore the cultural and historical ties that bind the Sindhi communities on either side of the India-Pakistan border. Tahhil had with himself the opportunity to play such an important character and showcase the cultural similarities between the two countries.”

Directed by Sankalp Reddy, IB 71 is an espionage action-drama centring around the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. The film stars Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher and Vishal Jethwa. This is also the first film for Vidyut as a producer.

Sharing his experience of playing Bhutto, Tahhil said in a statement, “Playing the role of Zulfiqar Bhutto was a challenge that I couldn’t resist. I needed to bring a sense of authenticity and nuance to the character. I spent months researching Bhutto’s life, his mannerisms, and his speech patterns. I hope that my portrayal of the character does justice to his legacy and brings to the fore the cultural similarities that exist between our two countries.”

IB 71 is all set to release in theatres on May 12.

