Anand Pandit was in the news last year at this time when he threw one of the biggest bashes in recent times on his 60th birthday, on December 21, 2023. This year, around on his birthday, he is once again in the limelight, this time over the star-studded IPO for his company, Sri Lotus Developers & Real Estate.

Shah Rukh Khan Family Trust, Amitabh Bachchan buy shares worth Rs. 10 cr in Anand Pandit’s Lotus Developers’ IPO; Hrithik Roshan buys Rs. 1 cr worth of shares

As per an article in The Times of India dated December 23, AKP Holdings, a private limited company that used to operates under the brand name Lotus Developers, has changed its name to Sri Lotus Developers & Real Estate. The article further started that on December 4, it made private placements of approx. Rs. 2.7 crore shares to 125 people, including Bollywood stars. It added that the company made this private placement at Rs. 150 per share and was able to mobilize about Rs. 407.60 crores.

Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan bought 6.70 lakh shares at Rs 10 crores. Shah Rukh Khan Family Trust meanwhile bought 6.75 lakh shares for Rs. 10.1 crores. As for Hrithik Roshan, he bought 70,000 shares for around Rs. 1 crores. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan, Ektaa Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Rajkummar Rao have also bought small stakes in the company.

Anand Pandit has a long association with Bollywood as many stars own commercial and residential spaces in the properties developed and managed by Lotus Developers. He then turned producer and has backed several films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), Sarkar 3 (2017), Satyameva Jayate (2018), Baazaar (2018), Batla House (2019), Total Dhamaal (2019), PM Narendra Modi (2019), The Big Bull (2021), Chehre (2021), Doctor G (2022), Thank God (2022), Kabzaa (2023), Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (2024) etc.

Anand Pandit's remarkable journey from a real estate mogul to a prominent film producer underscores his entrepreneurial vision and strong connections with Bollywood. The star-studded IPO for Sri Lotus Developers & Real Estate further cements his reputation as a leader who bridges the worlds of business and entertainment.

