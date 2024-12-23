EXCLUSIVE: Sonu Nigam credits success of ‘Mere Dholna 3.0’ to “divine blessing”; CONFESSES not being emotional during the recording of Kartik Aaryan-starrer track

Singer Sonu Nigam recently spoke exclusively to Bollywood Hungama about his experience of singing ‘Mere Dholna 3.0’ for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan. The song, a reimagined version of the popular track from the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa, has generated significant buzz, and Nigam's contribution to the track has been a key highlight.

EXCLUSIVE: Sonu Nigam credits success of ‘Mere Dholna 3.0’ to “divine blessing”; CONFESSES not being emotional during the recording of Kartik Aaryan-starrer track

The Preparation Behind the Song

Nigam shared how he prepared for the challenging song. "I went very prepared. I knew the song was very tough," he said. "I sat at home, wrote down the entire sargam (musical scale), and made some corrections. I memorized the whole song and when I went to the mic, I just sang it in one go."

However, what truly moved Nigam was the emotional response he received from his fans and listeners.

The Emotional Impact of Success

Speaking about the compliments he received after the song's release, Nigam became visibly emotional. "I became emotional when I received compliments from people," he confessed. "This was not my first hit. This is something that has come after 33 years of being in the industry. Now, I am a much more mature person, and I have much more gratitude towards life."

The veteran singer reflected on the challenges he has faced throughout his career and the wisdom that comes with time. "I have seen the ups and downs. I understand that when something comes to you, when success comes, it is such a big blessing," he shared.

A Divine Blessing

Nigam admitted that he found it difficult to take credit for the success of the song, attributing it to a higher power. "I couldn't credit myself for it, which is why tears came to my eyes. I realized that this is some divine blessing for me. Someone up there is happy for me, somewhere."

Also Read: Asha Bhosle and Sonu Nigam to perform live in Dubai on December 29, 2024

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.